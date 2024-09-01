Canal Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,733 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

