Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

