Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,953 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 218,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $28.05 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $979.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

