Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,473 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

