Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

