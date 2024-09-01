Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

