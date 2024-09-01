Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 3,531 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

