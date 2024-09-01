Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,454.4% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 80,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $568.10 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $569.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.24 and its 200 day moving average is $473.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

