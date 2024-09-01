Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 964 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $77.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

