Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.