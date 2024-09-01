CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Raised by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after buying an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $193,145,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,133,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,558,000 after acquiring an additional 125,616 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

CF Industries stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

