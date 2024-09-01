CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Boston Partners grew its position in CF Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,145,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,133,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CF opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

