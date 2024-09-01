Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cintas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $805.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $747.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.53. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $807.98.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

