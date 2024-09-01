Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

