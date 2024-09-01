Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Director Purchases $38,800.00 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CORZ opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

CORZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

