Cormac J. Twomey Sells 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $75.23 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Concentrix by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

