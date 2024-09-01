CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
CorVel Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $320.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.91. CorVel has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $323.34.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of CorVel
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 98.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.
