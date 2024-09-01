Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,016.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 56,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,305,000 after buying an additional 51,456 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,844,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $892.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $854.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.02. The company has a market capitalization of $395.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $539.31 and a 12-month high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.