Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Insider Sells $102,710.01 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $102,710.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,176.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Anand Buch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Anand Buch sold 28,900 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $144,789.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Anand Buch sold 1,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $5,340.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Anand Buch sold 7,701 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $40,738.29.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $100,659.91.

On Friday, June 14th, Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $36,328.00.

Crexendo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.16 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Crexendo

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.