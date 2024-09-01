Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $324,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after acquiring an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Barclays reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

