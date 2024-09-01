Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $775,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,148,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average is $125.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $150.73.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

