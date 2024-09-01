Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 471.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 395.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 131,651 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCCO stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

