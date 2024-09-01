Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Graco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after acquiring an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GGG opened at $83.35 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

