Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,860,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,718 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $174,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,684 shares of company stock worth $1,978,901. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $183.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.64. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.12.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

