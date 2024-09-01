Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $432.80 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.