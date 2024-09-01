Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,808 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 238,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after acquiring an additional 497,531 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,199,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of KGC opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

