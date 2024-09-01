CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX opened at $34.27 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

