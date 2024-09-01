Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.61

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 117241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,142,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 128,145 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,400,000 after purchasing an additional 249,737 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 916,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 500,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 419,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

