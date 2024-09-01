Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $84.49 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.56.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.