Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $919,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 624,116 shares of company stock valued at $19,730,335. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of BROS opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.22, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

