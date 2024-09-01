Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

ESTC opened at $76.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a 52-week low of $59.30 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,754,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,614,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,754,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,614,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

