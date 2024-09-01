Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $960.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $892.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $821.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

