Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 30.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $61,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $892.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

