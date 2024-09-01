Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,158,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,818,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Embraer by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 292,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERJ opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

