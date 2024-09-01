Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,272 shares of company stock worth $1,781,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

