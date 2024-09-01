Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,381.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $116.51.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

