EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $101.33 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.