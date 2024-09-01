Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells $95,795.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $95,922.50.

Shares of ELVN opened at $21.88 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

