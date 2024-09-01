Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 38,040 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

