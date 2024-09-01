Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,766,000 after buying an additional 637,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,938 shares of company stock worth $2,090,536. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Equitable Price Performance
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitable
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.