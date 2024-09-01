Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani Sells 147,211 Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) Stock

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) Director Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 147,211 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$46,371.47.

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bear Creek Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$37.12 million during the quarter. Bear Creek Mining had a negative net margin of 50.97% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0369928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

