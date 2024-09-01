Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

