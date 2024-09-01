Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

