Fiona Hele Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Hele bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.72 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of A$37,200.00 ($25,135.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.78.

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

