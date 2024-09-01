First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 1.14% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,054,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 133,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 803,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 274,748 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 642,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 240,883 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 209,748 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.