Focused Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 5.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $174,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.86 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

