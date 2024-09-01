Fortis Group Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

