Fortis Group Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 335,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

