Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.