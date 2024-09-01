Fortis Group Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $120.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

